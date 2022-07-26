LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.26

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 1374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.56%.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

