Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$12.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

