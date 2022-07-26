Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Cut to “Hold” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$9.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.41.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.1968913 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$946,262,410.16. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 250,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$946,262,410.16. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.