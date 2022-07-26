Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

LXFR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $427.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Luxfer by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Luxfer by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Luxfer by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Luxfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

