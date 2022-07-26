Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Given New GBX 23 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Made.com Group (LON:MADE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 72 ($0.87) to GBX 23 ($0.28) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Made.com Group from GBX 194 ($2.34) to GBX 79 ($0.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Made.com Group Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of Made.com Group stock traded down GBX 1.36 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 13.60 ($0.16). The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,106. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50. The firm has a market cap of £53.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. Made.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 180 ($2.17).

Made.com Group Company Profile

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

