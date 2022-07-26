Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 141,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average of $154.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

