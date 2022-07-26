Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $189.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.12 and a 200-day moving average of $206.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

