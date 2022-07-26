Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Invests $3.62 Million in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 186,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. VanEck Long Muni ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $22.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.