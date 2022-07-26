Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Invests $570,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. Amcor’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.