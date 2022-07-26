Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

HYLS stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.