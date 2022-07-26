Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,094 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $372,878,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,766,000 after acquiring an additional 252,111 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after acquiring an additional 183,150 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,155,000 after acquiring an additional 155,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $12,497,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

WFG opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

