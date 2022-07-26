Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 2,185 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

