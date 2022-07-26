Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 6,485 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.95.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $193.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.06. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

