MAP Protocol Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $16.93 million and $267,976.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031778 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

