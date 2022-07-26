MarineMax (HZO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY22 guidance at $7.90-8.30 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $929.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MarineMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in MarineMax by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.