MAX Exchange Token Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $911,709.05 and approximately $23,090.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.32 or 1.00030610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00044715 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00207238 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00231287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00113474 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00050093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004834 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.