McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $172,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.37. 54,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.35 and its 200-day moving average is $247.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

