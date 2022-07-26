Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) has been given a C$4.50 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 41.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %
Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.80 and a 52-week high of C$9.75.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
