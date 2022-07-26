Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) has been given a C$4.50 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 41.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.80 and a 52-week high of C$9.75.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Featured Articles

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

