Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

