Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.