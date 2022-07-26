Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Medifast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MED stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.78. Medifast has a twelve month low of $154.67 and a twelve month high of $295.38.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,521.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,521.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Medifast by 15.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $690,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Medifast by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medifast by 6.2% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 6,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

