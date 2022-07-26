Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.07-$6.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.07-6.36 EPS.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $167.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 17.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 16.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $398,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

