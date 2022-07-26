Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.07-$6.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.07-6.36 EPS.
Medpace Stock Performance
Shares of MEDP opened at $167.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.