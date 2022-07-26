Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Melcor REIT Stock Performance

Melcor REIT has a 52-week low of C$21.80 and a 52-week high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.97 million during the quarter.

