Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 184,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123,289. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

