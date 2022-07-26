Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123,289. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $231.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

