Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,068,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.89.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.58. The company had a trading volume of 174,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,679,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $442.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

