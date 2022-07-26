MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) is Permit Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Permit Capital LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment comprises about 2.2% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

