MicroBitcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $242,688.18 and $21.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

