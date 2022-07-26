Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,648,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

