MicroStrategy (MSTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $265.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.29 and its 200-day moving average is $338.95.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $408,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 92.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.50.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

