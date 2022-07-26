MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $265.86

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $265.86, but opened at $248.65. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $246.05, with a volume of 8,002 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.50.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,401,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Stories

