Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. 35,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,535,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Insider Transactions at Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Microvast news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Webster acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,704.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microvast by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.