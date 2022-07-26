MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $19.28 million and $5,429.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00008503 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00207238 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004834 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00563732 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,852,716 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.