MiMedx Group (MDXG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $50,662.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $50,662.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,501 shares of company stock valued at $527,228 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

