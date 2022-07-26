Minto Apartment’s (MI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$32.53 million during the quarter.

Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

