Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Down 1.4%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.55 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.21). 36,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 504,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

