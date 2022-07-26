Monavale 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.52 Million (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $1,001.17 or 0.04810562 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $10.34 million and $1.52 million worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00251156 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000854 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

