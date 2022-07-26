Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.41. 130,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,342,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

