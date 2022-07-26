Monero Classic Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,861.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $29,861.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00709290 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000439 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

