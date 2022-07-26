MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) PT Raised to GBX 230 at Royal Bank of Canada

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of MoneySuperMarket.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
MoneySuperMarket.com Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at 15.60 on Friday. MoneySuperMarket.com has a 1 year low of 15.60 and a 1 year high of 15.60.
