MONK Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,344.00 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $21,344.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

