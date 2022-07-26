Morgan Stanley Lowers Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target to €130.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €135.00 ($137.76) to €130.00 ($132.65) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANNSF. Barclays decreased their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €152.00 ($155.10) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($153.06) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF remained flat at $132.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $112.40 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.91.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

