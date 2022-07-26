Morgan Stanley (MS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on August 15th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of MS stock opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

