MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €34.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday.

MorphoSys Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ETR:MOR traded down €0.73 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €20.85 ($21.28). 91,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a market cap of $712.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($16.79) and a 52-week high of €57.72 ($58.90). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.24.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

