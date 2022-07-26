MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30.87 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $65.86 million and $30.87 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00010234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

