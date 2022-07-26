MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYTE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,378,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

