Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Hits $30,058.69

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $30,058.69 and $3,379.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,212,109 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

