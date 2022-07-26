NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 228.10 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 229.40 ($2.76). Approximately 8,828,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 20,921,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.20 ($2.77).

NWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 315 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 280 ($3.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291.43 ($3.51).

The firm has a market cap of £23.95 billion and a PE ratio of 917.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.76.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,506.02).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

