Navcoin Trading Down 22.8% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Navcoin has a market cap of $7.61 million and $78,148.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020573 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008004 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,983,690 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

