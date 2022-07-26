Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $628.82 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $8.91 or 0.00042612 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $628.82 million and $49.46 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,923.00 or 1.00014260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars.

