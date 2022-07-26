Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $628.82 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $8.91 or 0.00042612 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $628.82 million and $49.46 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,923.00 or 1.00014260 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017345 BTC.
Neo Profile
NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.