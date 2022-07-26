NerveNetwork Price Down 66.7% Over Last 7 Days (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 60.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 66.7% against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $144,547.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007277 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000845 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000252 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

